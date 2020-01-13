The Iowa Board of Regents will meet Wednesday and Thursday to conduct mid-year evaluations of the institutional heads and the executive director.
“In accordance with Iowa Code section 21.5.1.i, the evaluations will be conducted in closed session at the request of each individual,” according to the agenda.
Iowa Code section 25.1 lists the reasons when governmental bodies can have a closed meeting.
The meeting will be closed “[to] evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session,” according to Iowa Code section 21.5.1.i.
President Wendy Wintersteen will be among the three institutional heads being evaluated.
Recently, Wintersteen received a contract extension through 2023 and a compensation increase along with the two other institutional heads.
Wintersteen did not receive a base pay increase but an extension and increase on her deferred compensation package worth $475,000. The Board passed additional contributions of $200,000 annually between Nov. 1, 2020, and 2023 on her package.
“The Board will also meet in closed session in accordance with Iowa Code section 21.5.1.c to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent and premature disclosure would likely prejudice or disadvantage the position of the Board,” according to the agenda.
The Board’s meetings are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the board room at the Board of Regents Office in Urbandale, Iowa.
Additional information on the board’s meetings and agendas can be found online at www.iowaregents.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.