During its week of “Homecoming,” Ames Black Lives Matter (BLM) continued its biweekly supply drive as a preparation for their events.
Ames BLM hosted their biweekly supply drive Wednesday where they accepted donations from the community at the Margaret Sloss Women's Center and at the Lockwood Cafe in Ames.
Wesley Harris, graduate student in Iowa State's School of Education, explained that Ames BLM holds these biweekly supply drives in order to prep for oncoming events during the rest of the week.
“Each time, the supply drive is to meet the needs of the people who will be attending events that are coming up,” Harris said. “Some of the supplies we’ve been collecting all summer have been masks, water bottles and snacks to pass out and distribute at the various protests and actions we’ve taken.”
Harris also said Ames BLM had previously done a school supplies drive for students and families in need. He said many families have been impacted and affected by loss of jobs and other things in relation to COVID-19. Ames BLM wanted to give to students who are experiencing homelessness and families who are struggling by donating to the Ames Community School District.
In addition, Harris said the biweekly supplies drive was “themed” around their homecoming week to prepare for the other community events that are happening during the rest of the week.
“It’s a back-to-school week of events to educate the public about Ames Black Lives Matter, the wider Black Lives Matter movement and the demands and purpose of our particular chapter as well,” Harris said. “We are collecting supplies for the other events we have this week. We have the candle light vigil, the protest, the block party and the yoga self-care event.”
The supplies drive happened at its normal location, the Lockwood Cafe, but it was also at the Women's Center on Iowa State's Central Campus.
Harris said the Women's Center's team has been very supportive of Ames BLM and is also a place on campus for students to access as a place to donate for their supply drive.
According to Harris, Ames BLM plans to continue its biweekly supplies drive based on what is happening in Ames, what is needed in the community and any collaborations Ames BLM will have. Those factors will dictate unique supplies, but Ames BLM will continue to collect masks, gloves, non-perishable food items and water, which are common items used at Ames BLM events.
“We aren’t a formal student organization,” Harris said. “We’re not a non-profit, we are not a for-profit, or any of that. If something is donated to us, we try to redistribute it back into the community. Whether it's at events that we hold, like protests, or unique supply drives, like the school supplies drive.”
Ames BLM will be hosting more events during the week to build engagement in activism at a “major” level, according to their Instagram post.
Candlelight Vigil — 8:30 p.m. Thursday
Combined Protest + Block Party — 5 p.m. Friday
Holistic Healing event, centered around mental health and movement — 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday
All locations will be announced on the Ames BLM Instagram page.
