Ames Black Lives Matter requests supplies and donations during their biweekly supply drive at the Lockwood Cafe and the Sloss Center.

As protests and community events have been hosted by different chapters of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement throughout the summer, supply and donation drives have become a usual event being held. 

As part of their “Homecoming” event week, Ames Black Lives Matter is continuing their biweekly supply drive Wednesday. 

Throughout the summer, Ames BLM started a biweekly supply drive where people in the community could donate supplies Ames BLM was in need of. Following their first supply drive, Ames BLM started requesting school supply donations, which they donated directly to the Ames School District. 

For those who are interested in donating, Ames BLM is requesting these items at this time as donations:

  • Vigil candles

  • Taper candles

  • Hot dog buns

  • Hamburger buns

  • Ground beef

  • Hot dogs

  • Napkins

  • Plastic cutlery

  • Adult and child masks

  • C batteries

  • Monetary donations (Venmo @AmesBLM)

You can also donate these school supply items:

  • Pencils and pens

  • Markers and crayons

  • Spiral notebooks

  • Folders

Donations can be dropped off from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lockwood Cafe at 4625 Reliable St., No. 3713 in Ames, Iowa 50014. You can also drop donations off at the Sloss Center on Central Campus at Iowa State. 

Ames BLM will be hosting more events during the week to build engagement in activism at a “major” level, according to their Instagram post.

  • Candlelight Vigil at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday

  • Combined Protest + Block Party will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday

  • Holistic Healing event centered around mental health and movement from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday 

All locations will be announced on the Ames BLM Instagram page.

