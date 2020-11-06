8:58 a.m.
The presidential election is in the home stretch with only six outstanding states remaining. Currently, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in the lead with 253 electoral votes while President Donald Trump remains at 214. Here is the rundown of what’s left of the gray states as counting continues.
Pennsylvania
Another state Democrats lost in 2016, Biden currently has a lead at 49.4 percent while Trump is at 49.3 percent. An estimated 95 percent of votes have been counted. Officials said they expect the majority of ballots to be counted by Friday. Trump had a lead in Pennsylvania at the start of the race but fell off as votes continued to be counted through the week. The race has not been called for either candidate in the state yet. Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes.
Georgia
With more than 98 percent of votes reported, Georgia appears to be at a tie of 49.4 percent, while the Associated Press announced Biden now leads with just over a thousand votes. Trump held Georgia the majority of the race thus far. The race has not been called for either candidate in the state yet. Georgia has 16 electoral votes and was expected to count into Thursday night.
North Carolina
A state Democrats thought would flip currently leans in Trump’s favor as 95 percent of the votes have been reported. Trump sits at 50 percent while Biden is at 48.6 percent. Mail ballots postmarked by Election Day are accepted until Nov. 12. North Carolina has 15 electoral votes.
Arizona
A state that was called for Biden by Tuesday has an estimated 90 percent of votes reported. Biden has a lead at 50.1 percent while Trump is at 48.5 percent. Arizona has faced many controversies about its voting process so far, such as poll workers providing Trump voters with sharpies to fill out their ballots. This resulted in a conspiracy that ballots filled out with the sharpies were invalidated. This has been proven to be false. Arizona has 11 electoral votes.
Nevada
An estimated 89 percent of votes were reported with Biden leading at 49.4 percent and Trump at 48.5 percent. Votes remaining include provisional ballots and mail-ins. Nevada has six electoral votes.
Alaska
This one may have been forgotten; Trump leads with 62.9 percent while Biden is at 33 percent. Only 56 percent of votes have been reported. Results reported on election night were in-person voting through Oct. 29, according to The New York Times. All mail-in and absentee ballots will be counted until about a week after the election. Alaska has three electoral votes.
