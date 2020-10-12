Joni Ernst is a Republican running for reelection to the U.S. Senate against Democrat Theresa Greenfield. She was born in Red Oak, Iowa, and graduated from Iowa State University. Ernst is the first female combat veteran elected to the United States Senate. Ernst served in the Iraq War from 2003 to 2011. Ernst grew up on a farm in small-town Iowa and still lives a few miles from where she grew up.
“I am fighting for our farmers because I grew up on a farm. I’m fighting for our single moms and working families because I’ve been through those struggles myself,” Ernst said. “I’m fighting for our veterans because I have put on those boots and fought alongside Iowans. What we can’t do is turn our country over to the radical left.”
Iowa appears to be one of the tightest Senate races in the country, according to CNBC. It could ultimately determine the balance of power in the Senate.
Ernst was unable to be contacted for an interview, the information was gathered from previous debates and the Joni Ernst for U.S. Senate website.
Why should college students vote for you?
In the most recent debate when Joni Ernst was asked if student debt renegotiation should be open to anybody, she said, “I worked my way through college, I worked at Hardee’s to put aside money. I also worked operating heavy equipment with my dad on construction sites. Greenfield and her Democratic leaders want free education, which means that hard working union laborers like my brother would be paying for even wealthy kids to go to four-year institutions. Our farmers would be paying for wealthy kids to go to college. I think there are better ways of doing this, of course, the state is great with investing in our educational systems. I do think there should be opportunities to be able to refinance student loans. I have also supported Chuck Grassley’s 'Know before you owe' making sure that our students know exactly how much school is going to cost."
Are there any issues or legislation that you would like to prioritize and see passed?
“I am fighting for our farmers because I grew up on a farm. I’m fighting for our single moms and working families because I’ve been through those struggles myself. I’m fighting for our veterans because I have put on those boots and fought alongside Iowans. What we can’t do is turn our country over to the radical left,” Ernst said.
Ernst said making sure the federal government is providing equal access to health care and ensuring affordability is how she intends to assist Iowans with preexisting conditions.
When asked about the economy, Ernst said raising the minimum wage would not improve the economy and our two priorities as a nation should be creating jobs and strengthening the economy.
What would you like the U.S. Senate to do about COVID?
During the debate against Greenfield, when asked about whether she supports testing, Ernst said, "I actually do think that it would be smart to do so, I hate to do testing without having reasons to do so, but I think if we're going to be working in close proximity over long hours it's probably not a bad idea."
Ernst and Agriculture Aid
Ernst said she is endorsed by the Iowa Corn Growers and Iowa Farm Bureau and wants to help farmers out. She talks about how Joe Biden held off waivers from farmers and ultimately hurt them.
“Joe Biden opened the door for waivers by working with his Philadelphia small oil refinery under the table,” Ernst said. “Higher taxes for farmers are not what Iowans want.”
Supreme Court Justice Nominee
“I’ve been very consistent on this, and in 2016, we followed Vice President Joe Biden’s rule, and that’s what we stood beside,” Ernst said. “The Biden rule says that when there are divided parties, you have a presidency of one party and a Senate majority of another party, you wait. Right now, we do not have a divided government situation, so I feel I have been consistent.”
For more information on the Joni Ernst campaign visit her website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.