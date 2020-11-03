With America ending a historic and bruising election campaign and beginning a new era, Nov. 3, 2020, will be a date all Iowa State students remember as they casted their vote Tuesday.
With over 20 places in Ames to cast a vote, there was a consistent number of students and residents coming and going.
As many of the preelection stories simmered in the news such as long lines, broken machines and improper voter registration, there was a small line before a couple of polling stations opened.
Jordan McDonald, freshman in prebusiness, voted at Frederiksen Court and said there were no problems voting.
“It was actually really smooth, I wasn’t here for that long either,” McDonald said. “Probably no longer than 30 minutes.”
No matter who was on their ballot, many students saw the importance of making their voice heard through their vote.
For Zachary Black, senior in psychology, casting his vote meant his voice was being heard about issues important to him.
“I just felt like I wanted to participate in a republic democracy,” Black said. “I’m Native American and I’m very aware of a lot of issues that have arrived around the border, especially like Indigenous nations and Indigenous plant species that have treated in the current legislation, so I thought it was important that I did something to say something about it.”
Leah Ells, sophomore in materials engineering, preached a similar message about making her voice heard.
“I voted today because I wanted to use my voice to hopefully influence who is allowed to make major decisions affecting the entire country as well as international affairs,” Ells said.
Alex Jacobsen, junior in animal ecology, said no longer only older generations speak their voice, young people must assert themselves too.
“Young people need to get our opinion out there too,” Jacobsen said. “For a long time, old people were voting. Now we have to get our voices out there.”
It is likely the results of the election will not be concrete for a couple of days. People will cheer and others will shed tears. For some, it is important to know everyone is on the same team.
“I hope for there to be one nation, more uniting of the country,” Max Hayes, freshman in prebusiness, said. “No matter who’s elected, I just want the country to be more united.”
