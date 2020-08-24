Donald Trump Jr., American businessman, was the headlining speaker for the first night of the Republican National Convention Monday night.
President Donald Trump was officially nominated as the Republican nominee during a small delegate roll-call vote in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Trump Jr. spoke about Former Vice President Joe Biden’s threat to the working American class and his lack of progress throughout his political career, while Trump has “rocket-fueled” the economy.
“Biden has promised to take that money back out of your pocket and keep it in the swamp; that makes sense though, considering Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness monster of the swamp,” Trump Jr. said. “For the past half-century, he has been lurking around in there; he sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, then he disappears and doesn’t do much in between.”
Trump Jr. is Trump’s oldest son and is currently dating attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was another headlining speaker for night one.
Guilfoyle referred to Biden and Kamala Harris as “socialists” that would fundamentally change the nation by opening the borders and closing schools. She said they will become rich by sending American jobs back to China and defunding the police.
“If you want to see the socialist Biden, Harris future for our country, just take a look at California,” Guilfoyle said. “It is a place with immense wealth, immeasurable innovation and immaculate environment, and the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in the streets and blackouts in homes. In President Trump's America, we light things up; we don’t dim them down.”
Guilfoyle said this election is a “battle for the soul of America,” a message Biden spoke of throughout the Democratic National Convention. In between speeches, the Republican National Convention also displayed Americans from all over the country telling short stories of why they plan to vote for Trump in the upcoming election.
“They want to destroy this country and everything we have fought for and hold dear,” Guilfoyle said. “They want to steal your liberty, your freedom; they want to control what you see and think, and believe so that they can control how you live. They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal ideology to the point that you will not recognize this country or yourself.”
Throughout the convention, Republicans also touched on how Trump has handled the pandemic, but there were also moments during the night to acknowledge the work of essential workers such as postal workers, nurses, truckers and custodians.
“If Democrats actually cared for the forgotten men and women of our country, they would do exactly what President Trump is doing,” Trump Jr. said. “America is the greatest country on earth, but my father’s entire worldview revolves around the idea that we can always do better.”
