A discussion surrounding racial justice films will be hosted by the Ames Public Library and Iowa State’s Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication and English department.
The film discussion series is called "Black Lives, Black Stories," and it's going to look into the lives and stories of Black Americans. Those participating will view each film in their own time with the library’s free Kanopy streaming service.
Live virtual conversation will be facilitated afterward by Novotny Lawrence, associate professor in the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication. It will explore the history of the Black Lives Matter movement and its relationship to politics, activism and fashion through an exhibit created by Iowa State students.
“I Am Not Your Negro: James Baldwin and Race in America” will be the first film of the series. The discussion about the film will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
People can register for the free, virtual event on the Ames Public Library website. They will receive materials that go deeper into each of the topics discussed in each film.
