Hailing from Hawarden, Iowa, Kolton Eisma is a freshman majoring in agricultural business and is running for IRHA senator in the upcoming Student Government elections.
Eisma said he was suggested to run for IRHA senator by Jaden Ahlrich, the current IRHA senator, who is currently running for vice president of Student Government alongside Jacob Ludwig.
Eisma said that despite his inexperience on campus, he has accrued leadership experience throughout high school.
“Well, from a small town, give me a chance and I may not know a lot, but give me a chance. Everybody has got to start somewhere.”
Eisma is currently running unopposed for IRHA senator.
Student Government elections will take place March 1 and 2. Ballots will be emailed to students’ Iowa State email addresses.
