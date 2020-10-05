Program coordinator at Fines Recovery for Story County, Latifah Faisal is the Democratic candidate in the race for Story County Board of Supervisors against Republican Steven O'Rourke.
The County Board of Supervisors are responsible for approving bonds and reports, administering the County budget and policy, economic development, filling employee vacancies and setting County tax levy.
The Board is the administrative and legislative branch of Story County, according to the Story County Board of Supervisors webpage.
Faisal announced her bid for candidacy for the Board of Supervisors in December 2019.
When Faisal was asked what voters should know about her, she said, “I want everyone to know that I am solution oriented.”
Faisal has had 15 years of experience working for Story County. She is open to learning more about things she doesn’t know and enjoys hearing about the different opinions people have.
Faisal expressed her thoughts on some of the most important issues that need to be accomplished, such as climate action now and connecting people to affordable housing.
“I believe that all issues are equally important, but climate action now and making a plan for affordable housing is something that needs to be closely focused on,” Faisal said.
She explained she has worked with people who have had outstanding court debt and helped people budget, therefore, Faisal said she can be trusted with budgeting and spending tax dollars wisely.
She has also assisted people in getting their driver's license reinstated after they have been suspended for too many unpaid tickets.
“I started a program back in 2008 during the economic downturn that created a brand new revenue stream for the County, which has brought over $2 million to Story County's general fund program,” Faisal said.
She expressed her feelings toward COVID-19 and her plans to combat the spread of the virus. Encouraging people to continue to wear masks and social distancing is the key way to help stop the spread of the virus.
“With the elections right around the corner, we encourage everyone to go out and vote in the safest way possible,” Faisal said.
