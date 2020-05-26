Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an additional lift of restrictions of entertainment facilities that will take effect on June 1.
In her Tuesday press conference, Reynolds announced that speedways, racetracks, outdoor performance venues, amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades and casinos and other gaming facilities will be able to reopen their doors to the public on June 1.
These facilities must limit their attendance to 50 percent capacity at any given time and must follow all social distancing and public health guidelines.
Reynolds also said practices, games and competitions for youth and adult baseball, softball and individual sports like running, tennis, biking, swimming and golf will be able to resume with appropriate social distancing and public health guidelines.
Also on June 1, Reynolds said social, community, recreational, leisure and sports gatherings may now be opened to groups of more than 10 people as long as they follow all social distancing and public health guidelines.
“Lifting this restriction means extended family and friends can gather together but that privilege comes with the responsibility of ensuring you are doing the right thing to protect your health and the health of the people you care about,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds also announced an update on the opening of bars on Friday. She said all bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries and other social and fraternal clubs can reopen with social distancing and public health guidelines being followed.
On Friday, live bands can begin playing in restaurants and bars and groups of up to 10 can be seated at bars and restaurants.
There have been an additional 104 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, making a total of 17,661 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 6 additional deaths, for a total of 464 statewide.
2,331 additional people have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 134,984 tests.
Of those that have tested positive, a total of 9,140 have recovered.
The total amount of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 96.
Reynolds said more than 28,000 Iowans were tested for COVID-19 last week with over 6,000 of those tests taking place at TestIowa locations. She said the highest TestIowa day since the beginning of the pandemic was on Friday with 2,114 individuals tested.
