Iowa State will begin randomly selecting students for COVID-19 testing to track asymptomatic spread, according to an email from President Wendy Wintersteen sent out Friday morning.
All undergraduate, graduate and professional students are eligible for this testing. Students will be notified of their selection through email or text.
The email said that this testing will help “pinpoint areas with notable case counts and determine appropriate testing strategies for those areas to help contain the spread of the virus.”
The testing will be conducted at Johnny’s in Hilton Coliseum.
Wintersteen said in the email that this testing is not meant as a punishment for students.
“We strongly encourage that you take this request seriously and complete your test as directed,” she wrote. “Students who are selected should not fear disciplinary action for doing the responsible thing to complete the testing. This is another important way you can help mitigate the spread and support the health and safety of our campus and community.”
Students that participate will also be eligible to receive prizes.
Those that complete the testing will receive a $5 ISU Dining gift card and will also be entered in a drawing to receive other prizes such as 10 $50 ISU Dining gift cards, 10 $500 scholarships, a one semester Department of Residence housing contract, and a one semester ISU Dining contract.
These prizes have been made possible by the Student Government Executive Committee, Department of Residence and the President’s Office.
