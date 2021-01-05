As COVID-19 continues across the United States and Iowa, Iowa State University announced free COVID-19 testing for university employees and students who aren't experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, but would like a free test following the holiday season.
The testing effort is a part of a national testing day effort and is scheduled for Friday, Jan 8.
In an email to students and staff on Monday, Iowa State announced that this free testing opportunity is separate from the established testing opportunities at Thielen Student Heath Center and Hilton Coliseum.
The free testing is in part thanks to the collaboration of Corteva Agriscience, Iowa State University and the City of Ames. Corteva Agriscience developed the testing process with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Students and staff can register here for the test. Any asymptomatic person 18 years or older can be tested. Students and staff will receive a link via email or text to complete registration, including selecting a testing site.
The test will be offered at three campus locations:
- 179 General Services Building, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
- 136 Union Drive Community Center, 10 a.m. to noon
- Scheman ground floor, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Results will be available within 48 hours.
