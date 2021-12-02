Iowa State’s Memorial Union is scheduled to spread holiday cheer during this year’s Winterfest celebration. As Prep Week and exams loom overhead, students can relax and participate in various events on campus from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Winterfest provides an opportunity for students to connect with the Ames community and relieve stress from Finals Week by having fun. Numerous winter-themed displays will be available for viewing, and students can enjoy free Christmas activities.
The celebration will begin with a Jingle Jog Fun Run race. Students can register to participate by meeting in the Memorial Union main lounge to check-in. Horse-drawn carriage rides will also be making loops around campus outside the building.
From bowling, face painting, holiday crafts in the Workspace, bingo games, comfy chair massages to a photo booth, Iowa State students can come and go as they please throughout the MU throughout the duration of the event.
Holiday delicacies will also make an appearance at the event. Chili and cornbread will be provided for free in the Pine Room, along with cookie decorating and hot chocolate tasting in the Oak Room. The Memorial Union Market and Cafe will be handing out beverage samples as well.
Iowa State students can make fleece blankets and holiday T-shirts for dogs with the Campus Service Council at 5 p.m. in the Cardinal Room. An ugly Christmas sweater contest and free movie screening of “Home Alone” will conclude the night’s festivities at 7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall.
Across campus, students are sharing their anticipation for the upcoming event and particularly which holiday activities will be their favorite this Christmas season.
“I plan to stop by the Memorial Union to watch ‘Home Alone’ and enjoy a carriage ride,” said Megan Rotert, a junior majoring in agriculture and Spanish. “I’m also excited to watch Christmas movies with my family this season and go ice skating with my boyfriend.”
A Winterfest meet and greet will also be hosted by President Wendy Wintersteen at the ground floor of Beardshear Hall with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Free ice cream, hot beverages and cookies will be available. A student string music quartet will also be accompanying the event.
Students can stop by the Memorial Union and enjoy the evening activities while supplies last. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on should seating become limited. People interested in the event can visit the Student Engagement website for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.