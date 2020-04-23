As the spring semester finishes up, Iowa State has determined summer classes will continue through online instruction.
President Wendy Wintersteen sent a message March 23 announcing full summer and summer session I courses, starting May 18, would be virtual. On April 23 a message was posted on Canvas that summer session II, which begins June 15, will also be virtual.
Angela Hunt, interim director of media relations in the Office of Strategic Relations and Communications, said Wintersteen plans to send a message next week that will include information about summer session II courses.
"Similar to the transition to virtual instruction this spring, faculty will send students course information for summer classes,” Hunt said in an email. “Students are encouraged to reach out to their professors and academic advisers with questions. The Academic Success Center also offers virtual resources for students. Students can also take advantage of Tech Lending Delivery and Library Material Delivery.”
