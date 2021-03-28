Editor's Note: This article has been updated to include new information.
Five Iowa State students were involved in a boating accident at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, according to a press release from Iowa State.
The students are members of Iowa State's Crew Club and were practicing on the lake Sunday morning when their boat capsized.
Three of the students were rescued from the water. One body was recovered by a dive team, and a search is still underway for the missing student.
The search for the missing student was called off around 7 p.m. Sunday. Search and rescue will return to the lake Monday morning to resume search efforts.
“The Iowa State community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident at Little Wall Lake," Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen said. "At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time."
Names of the students have not yet been released, pending notification of family.
Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons said the search had been going on since their office received the 911 call around 9:30 a.m.
In addition to the Hamilton County sheriff's office, the Story County sheriff's office also responded to the accident.
"We've had several heroes that live in the buildings out here that have came out and helped the individuals," Timmons said.
Conditions at the lake were cold and windy throughout the afternoon, and the water was choppy.
One individual that lives on the lake, Roger Fritz, said in a tweet that he heard about the rescue efforts on the police scanner Sunday morning.
"Started around 9:30 AM. 1 person swam to south shore, 1 person to north shore, 1 person rescued via a kayak, then transferred to Stratford Fire boat. 1 man and 1 woman were among the recovered, suffering from hypothermia. My guess is the water is about 40 degrees," the tweet said.
The Iowa State Crew Club is a recognized student organization. Iowa State is working with investigators at this time.
“On behalf of the university community, I want to thank the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Story County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State University Police Department, Jewell Fire and Rescue, Gilbert Fire, Mary Greeley Medical Center and community members for their response and continued search efforts," Wintersteen said.
