With over 900 student run organizations, Iowa State’s annual spring ClubFest presented various opportunities for students looking to get involved on campus. From skydiving to Student Government, Iowa State has a special club for all students’ interests and hobbies.
“ClubFest is a great opportunity for people wanting to market themselves,” said Reed Blanchard, a graduate student studying student affairs. “These student driven clubs serve as a unique opportunity for students wanting to find a social outlet for themselves."
Blanchard notes the excellent turnout of the day’s festivities, highlighting ways students can be more informed about being involved.
“I always tell students to get active on campus by joining a club related to their major and a club outside of their major,” Blanchard said. “These clubs help students establish their main interests and expand their social network."
“ClubFest also provides a sense of community for Iowa State students feeling underrepresented, and there is always room for improvement when it comes to our student outreach programs,” Blanchard said.
Student Engagement not only hosts ClubFest for students wanting to get involved, but also serves as a platform for students wanting to get involved with other students within their academic majors.
“The best part about ClubFest is that students get exposure to a wide range of majors,” said John Scalise, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering. “Our Cardinal Space Mining club has allowed me to meet a variety of people."
Students attending ClubFest for the first time also voiced their appreciation for the event and getting to know more about club offerings on campus.
“I signed up for a canoe and kayaking club,” said Emma Christol, a junior majoring in food science. “Since I’m studying abroad from France this semester, I was excited to participate and enjoy my day."
If students can’t find a club that suits their interests, they can create a new club of their own and recruit new members. For more information about student organizations on campus, visit the Student Engagement website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.