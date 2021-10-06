At the Iowa State University Student Government meeting, Liberal Arts and Science Sen. Natalia Ríos Martínez, a senior in political science spoke about the sexual assault which occurred at Friley Hall on Sept 27.
Iowa State University sent a campus crime notification about the assault on Oct. 5, but the victim reported the attack to Campus Security Authority on Sept. 30. The Iowa State University Police Chief Michael Newton said the department is reviewing the delay in submission of the assault, according to reporting from the Iowa State Daily.
“This is the third sexual assault inclusion that we’ve received the month of September, and are only the ones we know,” said Ríos Martínez. “I can’t even think of the ones that haven't been reported.”
This was the third sexual assault reported to the University for the fall semester. Ríos Martínez addressed her concern for the safety of women on campus as well as her support for a possible student government initiative to counteract these problems.
The Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Alejandra Flores, a senior majoring in political science and history, said the committee will have a meeting next week with resident life and campus police to discuss sexual assault prevention as well as racially charged incidents.
Student Government unanimously voted to pass a bill establishing a budget for the Student Government’s student initiatives committee. This committee is dedicated to collaborate, organize and execute Student Governments mission of serving students.
This bill would provide them with a standing budget of between $2,000 and $6,000 reducing time to fund student initiatives proposed by the committee.
The Student Government senate passed funding for an event hosted by the Pakistani Students Association. This event will be held for all Iowa State students, and will include Pakistani cuisines as well as an opportunity to converse with other students.
The Senate also passed a bill to fund the Equestrian Club - Western Team’s trip to compete in the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association. The bill will fund the team’s travel expenses due to a change in the competition's location.
Student Government Senate meets at 6p.m. every Wednesday in the Campanile Room at the Memorial Union.
