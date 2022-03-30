Student Government was confronted with criticism of their recent discussion on the Young Americans for Freedom at ISU and confirmed new members to the Local Affairs Committee Wednesday evening.
Kyle Poen, a senior majoring in agricultural business and president of the Young Americans for Freedom at ISU, used the open forum of the Senate meeting to give a statement on the Student Government’s discussion of the club’s fundings.
“It was very odd to find that lawyers need to be consulted regarding our club, which goes to show discrimination conservatives find on college campus,” he said.
Comments made by Senators during last week’s discussion were defamatory, outgoing against the Rules and the U.S. Constitution and disliked by members of the club, Poen said.
He directly addressed College of Agriculture and Life Science Senator Devin Davore, a sophomore double majoring in agricultural business and agriculture and society, saying that the Young Americans for Freedom at ISU deserve an apology by the end of the meeting.
Looking into the future, Poen said he hopes for better cooperation with the Student Government.
“Let’s be productive here and make an actual difference,” he said. “I know some of you are in that boat as well.”
The Senate confirmed two new members to the Local Affairs Committee. Sonja Paulson, a senior majoring in marketing and chair of the Civic Engagement Committee was confirmed as a Senator while Payton Roling, a freshman at College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, was confirmed as an At-large member.
“I would like to be on the Local Affairs Committee to help with continuity,” Paulson said before being confirmed.
Roling was not present at the meeting but introduced himself through a statement that was read out loud.
“I feel that I can make a difference by helping others,” the statement said. “I want to help the community better communicate with students and help people get more involved.”
The Senate adopted a bill to support student voting on Election Day, discouraging faculty from scheduling exams or major assignments for Nov. 8. Moreover, Student Government encourages faculty to be flexible with student absences or tardiness as a result of voting.
Moreover, a bill was passed unanimously funding the Disc Golf Club’s trip to Marion, North Carolina, to compete at the College Disc Golf National Championship.
The discussion on funding the Tennis Club was canceled prior to the meeting. A bill with the goal to terminate the Financial Agreement between the Student Government and the Iowa State Daily was taken off the meeting’s agenda. It will hit the Senate floor during the April 6 meeting.
During closing announcements, Residence Hall Senator Edward Mahoney, a senior majoring in computer science, invoked the rest of the Senate to come to next week’s meeting prepared to speak about the bill.
“It’s a pretty serious, pretty big bill, so please continue talking about it with each other so we can all come in with an informed debate, cause it will probably be a pretty long and arduous debate,” he said.
