The Iowa State University Student Senate will vote to fund the second multicultural town hall of the year hosted by the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
If passed, the Diversity and Inclusion Committee would receive $212.50 to host the event. The funds will be used for catering multicultural food as well as venue rental.
The town hall serves as an opportunity for students of marginalized communities on campus to voice their opinions to the Student Government.
At the previous multicultural town hall, students spoke about the lack of accessibility to resources and how to improve disparities among minoritized students.
The Student Government will also vote to fund the Multicultural Greek Council to host their own event for multicultural students.
According to the Iowa State University organization website, the Multicultural Greek Council was created as a vehicle to improve and create dialogue and cooperation between parallel-goaled organizations. Membership includes fraternities and sororities that have an element of diversity as the foundation of their membership.
The proposed bill would provide them with $1,424 to the Multicultural Greek Council for programming fees, multicultural food expenses and a formal table/chair rental for their event.
The Student Government will vote to allocate $222 for the Gaming and Esports Club so they can participate in a gaming tournament in Chicago.
According to the Iowa State University Student organization website, the Gaming and Esports Club is for competitive players and anyone interested in playing video games and making friends.
The money that would fund the event would be used to transport the members to the event and pay the entrance fee.
The Student Government will present a new bill to fund the ISU swim team for a meet in Madison, Wis. It would cost $115.08 to allow transportation for the team to the event.
Student Government meets at 6 p.m. every Wednesday in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
