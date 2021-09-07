The Iowa State University Student Government will look at multiple bills to confirm the attorney general and college senators, in addition to seating members to the election commission.
In total, five senators could be confirmed so long as they pass reasonable scrutiny from the current senators. The positions in the confirmation bills are for an off-campus senator, a Residence Hall Senator, two Graduate College Senators and a Business College Senator.
For Off-Campus Senator, the nominee is Olivia Staudt, who is a sophomore in agriculture and society. The nominee for Residence Hall Senator is Edward Mahoney, a senior in computer science. There are two nominees for Graduate College Senators, Brittany Skaggs, a third-year veterinary medicine student, and John Carter, an English graduate. The last nominee for a Business College Senator is Sam Blythe, a sophomore in pre-business.
As mentioned, an Attorney General nomination will also look to be confirmed. Alex McFadden, a senior in mechanical engineering, was nominated by President Julia Campbell, a senior in agricultural business, and Vice President Megan Decker, a junior in agriculture and society, to fill the position.
There are seven nominees looking to be confirmed as voting members and three nominees looking to be confirmed as non-voting members.
The Senate will also address the Dance Marathon’s budget after the organization ruled they will longer host their annual Tealgate event. They will still hold their Big Event at the Memorial Union.
The Student Government Senate meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room at the Memorial Union.
