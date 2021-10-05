The Iowa State University Student Government will vote on a proposed bill to add a section to their bylaws that would provide a standing budget to their Student Initiatives Committee. This committee’s goal is to collaborate, organize and execute the Student Government’s mission of serving students.
In the past term, this committee has done campus safety walks, raised at least 360 meals with ISU Dining for food-insecure students and tabling for mental health awareness.
This bill would provide the committee with the means to use funds at their own discretion. This would increase the committee’s efficiency and reduce unnecessary steps to get funding. They would be provided between $2,000 and $6,000.
The Student Government will vote to fund Cardinal Eats, a student magazine publication with the purpose of building a community through the love of food. This magazine portrays food through photography, journalism, marketing and events.
This bill would provide $3,000 of funding to the organization for publication printing costs.
The Student Government will vote to fund an event held by the Pakistani Student Association. This event will be open to all students from Iowa state to meet and converse with other students and will include Pakistani meals.
This bill would cost $800 to be used to fund the event.
There will be a vote for the Equestrian Club - Western Team to fund their competition trip. This club competes in the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association. As a club, they compete through horsemanship and their passion for horse riding, according to the Iowa State University Recreation Services.
The association has moved the location of one of the competitions and added a trip to their schedule. They are requesting $408 from the Student Government to fund these changes to their trip.
The Student Government meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.