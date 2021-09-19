The Student Government’s first Outreach Week will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday at a table outside of Parks Library.
Iowa State students and Ames community members can attend to learn about the Senate and the initiatives they undertake.
Director of Outreach, Christian Grensteiner, a sophomore majoring in event management and Vice Speaker Eliana Crabb, a senior majoring in hospitality management, developed the idea for Outreach Week. They wanted the Senate to display the different committees students can join to assist their community, such as finance, public relations and diversity & inclusion. The event also gives senators the chance to show their peers how they use student activity fees, which equates to $2.6 million.
Students will have the chance to speak to senators about questions or concerns they have.
There will also be a 'whiteboarding' event on Monday from 8 to 10 p.m. all around campus, where members will write information on various campus whiteboards. Different organizations will also join the Senate tabling outside Parks Library throughout the week.
Other events include:
Monday: Sustainability Committee will discuss green projects and how they are crucial to the Ames community.
Wednesday: Green Dot will discuss how to recognize, respond to and stop sexual assault and harassment.
Friday: Student Health Wellness will provide details on the wide variety of resources that are available to students.
There will also be speakers during classes and organization meetings.
