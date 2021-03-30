The Fritz-Schrader administration and current Student Government Senate will meet for the last time Wednesday as they hold their last meeting.
With a new Senate, President Julia Campbell and Vice President Megan Decker are set to take office Tuesday. Next week during their inauguration, former President Morgan Fritz, senior in political science; former Vice President Jacob Schrader, senior in economics; and over 20 other senators will have their last chance to vote.
A shorter agenda, it includes funding the softball club, removing the Excellence Fund and the potential support of CyRide’s new 10-year contract with its funding partners.
Since 2018, the Excellence Fund has been available for student initiatives and projects.
The fund has financially supported groups and people that have not been able to find funding through other on- and off-campus avenues.
According to then-Student Body President Cody West, the Excellence Fund was created to achieve several things.
Raise the university’s profile or prestige
Promote diversity, inclusion, equality, social justice or address other issues of campus climate
Have a positive impact on the student experience of a broad segment of the campus population
Further the institution’s strategic plan, mission and goals
Possess and maintain active student involvement in all initiatives
And provide evidence of other fundraising efforts.
Proposed by House Speaker Jacob Ludwig, the Excellence Fund “has proven difficult to use in past years,” and eliminating it will provide resources to other initiatives.
The plan is to use the funds from the account for other purposes, according to the bill.
Another bill of note is the Open Records Act.
The bill is a proposal to make bills that have been voted on more easily accessible to the student body.
“It currently proves difficult for a layman to find records on votes [the Senate] have done,” according to the bill.
The current published records go back to 2019. These records include executive documents, legislative packets and Senate meeting minutes. There are also archives of past meeting agendas, election results and press releases, among other things.
If passed, links to bills will be found in an accessible place on the Student Government website.
The Senate meeting will be streamed live on the Student Government YouTube page at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.