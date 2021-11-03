The faculty senate is holding a survey among students for what it would look like to add four, newly required U.S. diversity credits to Iowa State. Currently there are four already required, but there are talks of adding more according to Student Government President Julia Campbell, a senior majoring in agriculture business and economics.
Campbell spoke of what she will speak about at the Board of Regents meeting on Nov. 4.
The Board of Regents will include University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State University leaders and primarily be focused on mental health among students and student employment.
The Iowa State University Government voted to pass $636 to the Multicultural Greek Council to fund a student formal for all multicultural organizations on campus.
According to their website, the Multicultural Greek Council was created as a vehicle to improve and create dialogue and cooperation between parallel-goaled organizations. Membership includes fraternities and sororities that have an element of diversity as the foundation of their membership.
The funds will go towards the Multicultural Greek Formal on Dec. 4.
The Student Government passed a bill to fund the Gaming and Esports Club for transportation to an esports tournament in Chicago called Lakeside Showdown.
Lakeside Showdown is a 2-day event taking place on Nov. 13 to Nov. 14 with 16 teams attending. It is a double elimination tournament in Overwatch, a 6 v. 6 first person shooter game, with the winner earning up to $2,000
The Student Government voted to fund $186.81 to the Iowa State University Swim Club for transportation to their swim meet on Nov. 6 to Nov. 7.
The funds will be used to acquire an additional maxi-van to transport their members to the meet in Madison, Wis.
