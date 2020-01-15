Student Government opened discussions on new bills, including a shift in the Senate Discretionary account along with debt contracts and funding for clubs.
The Senate Discretionary account was funded $40,000.00 for fiscal year 2020. The current balance in the account is $3,313.42. Student Government will move to add $20,000 from the Special Projects account to be able to fund more clubs and events throughout the spring semester.
Student Government has an organization debt reserve set in place to help fund clubs out of their current debt. The club will need to repay Student Government according to the terms and conditions that both parties have agreed on.
Two debt contracts will also be looked upon next week for the Swim and Revival Club.
The Swim Club would receive $2,200 upfront and would need to pay Student Government at least $550 each semester through the fall of 2021 or until all payments have been paid back.
The Revival Club would also receive funds from Student Government of $1,339.52 at the beginning and would need to repay at least $350 each semester through the fall of 2021 or until all payments have been paid back.
A number of clubs will meet with the Finance Committee in the following week to discuss funding for their personal events.
The Pre-Vet Club is requesting $262.34 from the Senate Discretionary account to travel to a conference and competition at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.
Additionally, the Pre-Med Club is interested in holding a pre-medical and pre-health conference on April 10. The club will request $16,629.88 from the Events account to fulfill the conference budget of catering, merchandise and furnishing, along with other items.
The Atheist and Agnostic Society is intended to provide a support system for students who believe that they can fulfill life without religion. The Atheist and Agnostic Society is asking for assistance to screen a movie with the cost of $230 from the Senate Discretionary account.
Each bill will be looked at and voted upon separately during next week’s meeting.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. Senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.