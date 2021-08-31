The Iowa State University Student Government is adopting a new outreach position for the finance committee to help diversify discourse relating to funding.
The ad-HOC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee was established to reduce disparity and make an equitable environment for all students. According to the Act, the Finance Outreach and Reduction of Disparity Director will be a liaison between the finance committee and student organizations classified as culture/identity based by Student Engagement.
The Finance Outreach and Reduction of Disparity Director will be nominated by the Finance Director by the third week of the second session and confirmed by the Senate. Three senators and ten at-large members make up the current committee and are selected by the Director of Student Diversity and the Director of International Student Experience.
The Act also includes an amendment for the speaker to include a program from the Director of Student Diversity on diversity, equity and inclusion during the Student Government retreat.
The Senate will also address funding for various campus activities and clubs for the coming school year.
After two of the Crew Club’s rowing vessels were damaged in an accident, the Senate will vote on an act to replace them. Student Government has previously funded the vessels for the recreational club. Along with the vessels, the Crew Club is also requesting flotation devices and insurance, which is required by the league.
The Senate will vote whether or not to transfer the needed $2,000 for the boats from the Special Projects account to the Rec Services, in accordance with the Student Organization recognition policy.
The Senate will also vote on an act to disband student advocates after the program didn’t coordinate with the University logistically.
After Triathlon Club’s national competition in 2020 was postponed to 2021, they will now participate in two national competitions in one fiscal year. The competitions will take place in Malibu, Fla. and Tempe, Ariz. The Senate will vote to increase the mileage of the three maxi vans used for travel and will increase funding from Student Government by $347.15. According to the Act, the Triathlon Club has already begun registering members for the races.
The Student Government Senate meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room at the Memorial Union.
