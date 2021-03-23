Iowa State Student Government election polls open Monday. Four of the seats on the ballot are for the College of Engineering. Advait M., who studies mechanical engineering, computer science and political science, is one of five candidates running to represent the College of Engineering.
Why are you qualified to represent the College of Engineering?
I have been very active in the engineering community as well, especially Engineering Student Council, such as by working to bridge the gap between the ESC and StuGov organizations, and have worked on projects such as the Engineering club calendar and building the framework to reach out to clubs better.
What are the biggest issues that need to be addressed?
I believe we need significant changes if we are to stay relevant to the larger student experience. My work is not yet done, and I have seen the change we as students can bring about when we are really engaged.
My platform is driven by YOU – as always, reach out at advait@iastate.edu, and I will be happy to help no matter what.
Over my past term, I have been involved to help make the student experience better in multiple ways — a quick overview includes working with ISUPD and Facilities Planning to try and get the Campus Safety Walk started after a long period of inactivity, working with ISU Dining to help address food insecurity, working the Student Counseling Center to deliberate ways to better collaboration on Mental Health Services, working with individual students on bringing their passion projects to the university, such as adding crosswalks on campus and so on.
How do you plan to represent your constituents?
By voting for me, you will be voting for someone who is a student first, is aware of you as a student and your concerns, as well as someone who is concerned about campus. I want to make everyone feel welcome, give attention to the upcoming enrollment/financial limitations, and has the experience doing this ever since they came to campus. A vote for Advait is a vote for us.
Advait M. response was conducted over email.
