Iowa State Student Government election polls open Monday. Eleven of the seats on the ballot are represented by the United Residents Off-Campus (UROC). Julie Anderson, a senior in agricultural and society, is one of 11 candidates running to serve as a senator for the college.
Why do you feel you are qualified to serve in Student Government?
This past year, I served as one of the senators for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. I also served on Sustainability Committee. Throughout my time at Iowa State and in Student Government, I have always been striving to learn more about our campus and its students. With this knowledge and drive, I believe I can represent students through the Senate.
How do you plan to represent your constituents?
The University Residents Off-Campus is one of the hardest constituencies to represent in Student Government due to off-campus residents' diverse location and involvement. I want to increase communication and transparency between Student Government and these students through social media and in-person meetings. Additionally, I would like to contact apartment complexes about providing students with information about their Student Government contacts when they sign for their apartments or houses to bridge the gap between the students and their representatives.
What are some of the biggest issues you feel need to be addressed in this next year?
The biggest issues that need to be addressed this next year are campus climate and students' financial burdens. The past year has obviously brought constant unexpected change. Through this, students are feeling financial burden more than ever. Advocating for affordability at the university and state level is more pertinent than ever. Additionally, there is high tension regarding diversity, equity and inclusion that control our campus climate. We need to provide more educational opportunities for specifically those in Student Government but also for all students. The only way to drive our campus in a positive direction is to learn about and discuss diversity, equity and inclusion regularly.
Outside of those issues, what are the goals you have to accomplish?
Most of the bills and projects I have been involved in this past year have dealt with sustainability on campus. I want to make these sustainable initiatives more available for students off campus as well. An example of this would be to create a compost drop site through the Ames Food Waste Diversion Program that is located closer to campus, easily reachable for off-campus students on their route to campus.
Why do you think it is crucial the UROC has an equal role in Student Government?
There are more seats provided for UROC senators than any other constituency. This is because this constituency covers such a large area and amount of students. These students' issues and needs must be represented efficiently through Student Government to make the changes needed to improve our campus.
Anderson answered these questions in an email response.
