The Iowa State University Student Government confirmed an attorney general, four college senators, and nine members to the election commission.
An amendment was made to the bill confirming the nominees for the election commission. The amendment required the Senate to confirm each nominee individually, rather than all in one vote.
Confirmed nominees include:
Greenlee Dahle - freshmen in Open Option (LAS)
Blake Van Der Kamp - sophomore in Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Cody Neeper-Burris - junior in Public Relations
Anmol Pandya - freshman in Pre-Business
Yumi Altansukh - freshman in Design Undeclared
Clare Muckler - junior in Political Science
Anthony Arellano - senior in Political Science
Alex Almquist - sophomore in Political Science
Ahillan Kumar - junior in Community and Regional Planning
In addition to the election committee members, five senators and the attorney general were also confirmed.
Olivia Staudt is a sophomore in agriculture and society. She was confirmed as an off-campus senator. She expressed her excitement and reasoning for being involved in student government.
“I’ve heard such great things about student government,” said Staudt. “I just want to be a part of such a great organization. Majority of the population at Iowa State lives off-campus and I just want to keep their interests and wants in the forefront.”
The second senator that was confirmed during the meeting was Edward Mahoney, a senior in computer Science. He was confirmed as a residence hall senator.
There were two nominees for graduate college senators. Brittany Skaggs, a third year veterinary medicine student, and John Carter, a third year master of creative writing. Both passed unanimously.
“I think it is really easy to forget that student workers are workers,” Carter said to the Senate when asked what issues he was passionate about. “So, advocating for a minimum wage, advocating for workers rights, all of these things are really important to me, as someone who grew up in a very rural community.”
The last senator nominee was Sam Blythe, a freshman in pre-business. Blythe was confirmed as a business college senator.
Next up for confirmation was the attorney general. Alex McFadden, a senior in mechanical engineering, served as the attorney general last spring. Ultimately, he was confirmed once again and reappointed to the position.
Finance Director Mason Zastrow, a senior in political science, officially made his nomination for the recently added position of finance outreach and reduction of disparity director (FORDD). Kit Clayburn, a sophomore in animal ecology and serves as a UROC Senator, was nominated for the position. He will need to be confirmed by the director of student diversity.
The meeting began with an overview of the Ad Hoc Committee. The presentation was given by Director of Diversity & Inclusion Jesica Flores-Renteria, a senior in political science.
She explained what the committee had accomplished in hopes of improving diversity both inside the student government and outside of it around campus. Events, town halls, mass emails and multicultural clubs were just some of the suggestions discussed.
Flores-Renteria also noted that inclusive language training will be given to the PR Committee, the speaker, and the vice-speaker to help improve the student government.
“I created that in the summer,” said Flores-Renteria. “I used resources from other universities and the different HR programs that are nationally known to make a big list that would be concise and beneficial to student government.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.