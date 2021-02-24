Student Government's weekly meeting on Wednesday night took a break this week.
Due to a number of absent senators, there will be a makeup meeting later this week or the agenda for this week will be moved to next week's agenda.
On the agenda, a nominee confirmation for attorney general, the seating of a Frederiksen Court senator and the confirmation for a vice commissioner for the the Election Commission will now all be included in the next meeting.
The next known meeting is March 3.
