Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) is in the process of re-establishing on the Iowa State campus. The Iowa State Student Government heard from PIKE chapter consultants about how they intend to improve their reputation on campus and be a sustainable fraternity.
PIKE previously suspended the chapter due to low membership and a large amount of debt to the international fraternity in 2020.
According to a previous reporting from the Iowa State Daily, in 2017 PIKE was suspended for misuse of alcoholic beverages and controlled substances and violation of conditions of recognition. As a result, the fraternity was sanctioned from Sept. 16 2017 until Jan. 1 2018. The fraternity was also on probation until Aug. 29 2019.
Professional Expansion Consultant Colton Steel, a graduate from the University of Oklahoma, addressed how PIKE at Iowa State plans to change the recruitment process by recruiting solely on a recommendation-based process.
“Our main goal is to recruit men who are safe and responsible and who focus more-so on academics and service then the social aspect of the fraternity," said Professional Expansion Consultant George Hoye, a graduate from Indiana University.
Consultant Zach Brown a San Diego State graduate was asked about any initiatives taken in regards to sexual assault allegation at fraternities at Iowa State and University of Iowas.
“We empower our local members to report everything that happens. We empower students on campus to hold our members accountable and I think our healthy masculinity ties it all together,” Brown said.
The Iowa State University Student Government members spoke about their experiences from the Big 12 Student Government conference in Waco, Texas. Attending members of the executive board and senate that attended the conference discussed their interest in future programs and initiatives for Iowa State University.
The Director of Government Affairs Will Feucht, a senior in agriculture business addressed several issues brought up at the Big 12 event.
As tuition increases, student governments from all universities discussed how to utilize federal resources to make it more affordable
Feucht said he supported the expansion of mental health services on campus including introducing more councilors as well as allocating more resources to mental health.
The Big 12, including the Iowa State Student Government, will be lobbying for the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act, a federal student aid program to help families finance higher and secondary education as well as strengthening the academic resources for colleges and universities.
Senator Daniel Hayes wrote a resolution to the Iowa State University Faculty as well as to the Big 12 condemning the lack of student input on the four new schools being added to the Big 12. This resolution will be voted on at the next meeting.
The Student government also Confirmed new members to the Finance committee as well as the Sustainability Committee.
New members of the Finance committee include:
Martin Hursh, freshman in economics
Caleb Weingarten, freshman in economics
Yonting Goh, senior in finance
Sean Rolle, sophomore in management
New members of the Sustainability Committee include:
Ashley Hipnar, senior in environmental science
Ashley Kleve, sophomore in environmental science
Darcy Bonds, senior in horticulture
Delaney Bishop, senior in environmental science
Emma Shepard, senior in environmental engineering
Jessica Olander, senior in environmental science
Katherine Engelken, junior in animal ecology
Mary Klingelhoefer, junior in global resource systems
Michael Craighton, senior in political science
- Valentine Chenus, sophomore in environmental science
Student Government meets on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in the Campanile Room at the Memorial Union.
