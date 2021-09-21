The Iowa State University Student Government will discuss passing a bill condemning the decision made by the Big 12 and Iowa State University to expand the athletic conference without student input.
One thing the resolution addresses is the inclusion of Brigham Young University. Brigham Young previously planned to be added back in 2016 but was met with opposition from both students and interest groups due to their “discriminatory policies,” according to a resolution from the Student Government in 2016.
If enacted, the Student Government would send the statement to members of the Big 12, including Executive Assistant to Commissioner/Manager of Executive Affairs Melanie Krumbholz, Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen.
The resolution also addressed the Big 12 and the university’s failure to notify the Student Government. It also expresses the lack of desire for students' and schools' feedback on the new additions to the Big 12 roster.
The statement addresses the lack of an opportunity to evaluate the histories of a new member before coming to a verdict. Ultimately, the Student Government requests a reevaluation of the Conference’s priorities.
This resolution also includes a statement addressed specifically to Iowa State University Administration.
“In the future, Student Government demands that the Administration at Iowa State be more considerate of student opinion, makes an effort to allow for student input on university matters," according to the statement.
Another topic at this meeting will be an amendment for the creation of Chapter 15, a proposed addition to the Student Government bylaws reading. This amendment will add semesterly training for Student Government members on web design and effective website communication in relation to the student government website.
In other business, the Student Government will also address funding for the Diversity and Inclusion Committee to pay for food to be supplied at an upcoming event.
Lastly, an Act to fund the Peterson Squadron to host a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) 5K around campus to donate money to the POW/MIA Accounting Agency in the form of catering and t-shirts.
The Student Government meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Campanile room at the Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.