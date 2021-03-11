An open forum at Student Government’s meeting Wednesday night allowed students to voice their concerns and ask for change regarding the organization’s response to a professor’s tweets.
The night stemmed from two tweets. Rita Mookerjee, an assistant teaching professor at Iowa State, tweeted, “I don’t care what was said about metaphor, tell the whytes (sic) to go write another Bob Hicock lookin ass thinkpiece about their woes and stfu.”
Mookerjee also tweeted her thoughts about Black culture and how it should be preserved.
“Dance is an art,” Mookerjee said. “Break Dancing is Black art. As in non-Black people have no business evaluating/profiting from it in the gd Olympics. Stop trying to ruin everything by making it into a sporting event."
Many responses arose after Mookerjee’s tweet. One of which was from President Morgan Fritz and Vice President Jacob Schrader. According to a written statement released Tuesday by the duo, the statements made by Mookerjee were unacceptable.
“The tweets from the panelist (Mookerjee) do not reflect the views of Student Government: we believe that prejudice based on race or the color of someone’s skin is wrong in all contexts.”
This was met with resistance at the meeting as many saw the statement from Schrader and Fritz’s as well as certain actions they have made throughout their term as insensitive and false.
Eliana Crabb, junior in hospitality management and director of outreach, was one student who disagreed with Fritz and Schrader.
“The statement was released by President Morgan Fritz and Vice President Jacob Schrader regarding a diversity and inclusion panelist for Women's Week conference,” Crabb said. “As members of Student Government and creators of Women's Week in the diversity inclusion panel, we do not agree with the statement.”
Many other students also echoed Crabb’s perspective and aired their frustrations to the audience. One of which criticized the Fritz-Schrader administration on their handling of the senator and president of College Republicans, Ryan Hurley.
"So here we have one from the College Republicans at Iowa State,” said Breanna Diaz, junior in child, family and adult services and vice president of community outreach for the Multicultural Group Council. “They quoted a thing from the Washington Post that was talking about the immigration enforcement. ‘Please come to Ames, so many illegals that must be deported.’ That's harmful. I am Mexican. I have friends that that's harmful to them, but nothing was done there.”
However, some current senators backed Fritz-Schrader.
“With all due respect, I think multiple people here tonight have been extremely rude to the president and the vice president tonight, and I hope that doesn't continue in the future,” Sen. Dawson Weathers said.
Fritz and Schrader were under a microscope, with questions presented, answers were needed. In response to their statement, Fritz defended her action as it was in defense of the First Amendment.
“However, because the students came to us more comfortable with the content of these tweets, we felt that it was worthwhile to release a statement, reaffirming the First Amendment and the panelist's ability to share their expertise as a scholar of women and gender studies,” Fritz said. “And as a woman of color, while still being able to address the concerns of students who found issue with the tweets.”
Right after a five-minute recess, Schrader appeared to leave the meeting. Speaker of the Senate Jacob Ludwig took over Schrader’s seat and finished the remaining of the session. Crabb, who was explaining a story about her friend, Lauryn Perk, talked about Perk’s experience with Schrader.
“Jacob Schrader has made her feel the most disrespected she's ever felt in her life,” Crabb said. “She is a woman of color. We deal with that every second of every day. So for her to feel like she's in a safe spot to be appointed, and for her to feel the most disaffected you've ever been in her life and not get an apology. It is disgusting. And it makes me so sad.”
The night came to an end as Mariana Gonzalez, vice speaker and candidate for vice president in this year’s election, talked about what it feels like for her to be a person who is not white.
“And unfortunately, people of color have to put it on the back burner,” Gonzalez said. “We have to be a college student, we have to be a worker, we have to be a sister, a babysitter, we have to be so many of these identities. The largest one we face is the color of our skin.”
