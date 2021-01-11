Iowa State to continue COVID-19 testing on-campus during spring semester at Johnny’s in the Hilton Coliseum. Students can make an appointment here.
Students living in residence halls must take a COVID-19 test before obtaining their room keys. Residence hall and live-in sorority and fraternity members will be selected for random testing throughout the semester, according to an email from Erin Baldwin, assistant vice president for student health services.
“Five thousand students will be selected to test, beginning this week through January 29. Additional details on this testing requirement will be communicated directly to these students,” Baldwin wrote in her email.
According to Baldwin, the first round of vaccines that Iowa State acquired have already been distributed in accordance with the Iowa Department of Public Health vaccine strategy.
“We ask for your patience as we await further information and direction about subsequent phases in vaccine distributions,” Baldwin wrote. “Please understand it will likely be several months before the vaccine is widely available to the general public.”
Further discussion of the COVID-19 vaccination plan will take place on Jan. 15 in the form of a virtual town hall meeting on WebEx here. It will be recorded and available for viewing at a later date here.
Cyclones Care initiative will remain in place, with mask and social distancing requirements in place.
