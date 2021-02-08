Iowa State has reported 39 positive test results for the second week of spring semester classes.
This is a decrease from the 42 cases reported during the first week. The overall positivity rate of on-campus testing is 3.7 percent and there have been 174 total cases on campus since Jan. 1. This number includes positive tests from random asymptomatic testing.
There have now been 3,299 total cases of COVID-19 at Iowa State since the beginning of the school year.
Eight of the new COVID-19 cases were self-reports.
There are 49 individuals in active isolation, a decrease of 51 from last week. Over the last two weeks, 106 individuals have been in quarantine.
There are 12 on-campus isolation rooms and 11 on-campus quarantine rooms currently in use.
Of those that have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this semester, 127 were students, 14 were graduate assistants, 24 were staff members and seven were faculty members.
No campus community members have been reported to be hospitalized since Jan. 1.
Iowa State’s COVID-19 results will continue to be updated on the COVID-19 dashboard. Data from the fall semester can be found under “Archived Data.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.