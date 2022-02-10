Iowa State reported 108 new COVID cases on campus during the third week of classes.
The COVID-19 positivity rate was 33.64 percent for the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 6. Of 321 tests conducted, 108 individuals tested positive. The positivity rate does not include self-reported positive tests.
The campus positivity rate is updated each Wednesday and reflects the data from the previous week. The data includes symptomatic student testing and NCAA-required athletics testing.
The positivity rate for the previous week (Jan. 24 through 30) was the highest so far this semester at 40.96 percent, with 354 tests conducted. The university reported a positivity rate above 35 percent each week in January.
The highest positivity rate recorded during the fall semester was 10.48 percent during the week of Oct. 25 through Oct. 31.
The university continues to encourage students and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Students, faculty and staff can receive a COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine booster at clinics on campus. A vaccine clinic offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2 at State Gym.
Students can also receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Thielen Student Health Center from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about vaccination at Iowa State, visit the university’s vaccination website. Students can register for a vaccine clinic or schedule a vaccination appointment on the website.
Iowa State also recommends mask usage indoors, even for fully vaccinated individuals.
“All students, faculty, staff and visitors to campus are encouraged to wear face masks in all indoor spaces when around others,” according to the Board of Regents guidelines. “Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear a face mask anywhere they are around others and to practice physical distancing when possible.”
Iowa State also offers free rapid test kits, which are available at the following locations on campus:
- Thielen Student Health Center front desk
- Memorial Union information desk
- Union Drive Community Center mailroom
- Vet Med Room 2270
- Maple Willow Larch hall desk
For more information about COVID-19 at Iowa State, visit the university’s Moving Forward website.
