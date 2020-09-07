Since Aug. 24, 325 more members of the Iowa State community have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number includes 10 faculty and staff members and 75 self-reported cases.
Since classes began on Aug. 17, 883 cases have been tested on campus and reported at Iowa State, not including move-in testing or testing conducted off campus, 15 of which were faculty and staff members.
Since the beginning of classes, 3,541 tests have been conducted.
Iowa State also reported the number of self reports they received since classes resumed, which makes for a total of 385. This number includes 18 employees.
In total since Aug. 1: 1,443 positive cases have been reported on Iowa State’s campus including 53 Iowa State employees, 175 positive cases from move-in testing and results coming from testing of athletes as outlined by the NCAA.
Since Aug. 1 and not including move-in testing, the total positivity rate is 19.7 percent.
No members of the campus community have been hospitalized at this time.
Iowa State also reported the number of individuals in quarantine having been in close contact with a positive case and in isolation. Nearly 400 individuals are in isolation and over 900 are in quarantine.
Results will continue to be updated on a weekly basis on Iowa State’s COVID-19 dashboard.
