Iowa State reported 26 positive COVID-19 tests in the campus community for the third week of classes.
The positivity rate for the week was reported to be 2.1 percent. Overall, the positivity rate of on-campus testing so far this semester was reported to be 3.1 percent.
Since Jan. 1, there have been 200 cases on campus, including cases found from random asymptomatic testing. There have been 3,325 total cases since Aug. 1.
Of the new cases, five were staff members and 21 were students. Four of the cases were self-reports.
There are 36 individuals in active isolation, a decrease from 49 individuals the week before. There have been 115 individuals in quarantine over the last two weeks.
Five on-campus isolation and five on-campus quarantine rooms are currently in use.
No hospitalizations of campus community members have been reported since Jan. 1. Individuals are not required to report hospitalizations due to privacy regulations.
COVID-19 results will continue to be reported on Iowa State’s COVID-19 dashboard. Data from the fall 2020 semester can be found under “Archive Data.”
