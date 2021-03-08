During the sixth week of spring semester classes, 36 individuals on campus tested positive for COVID-19.
The positivity rate of on-campus testing for the week was 2.97 percent. Since Jan. 1, the on-campus testing positivity rate was reported to be 3.3 percent.
Through on-campus testing, 298 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1.
Overall 2,439 cases have been recorded on campus.
Of those that tested positive, 30 were students, five were staff members and one was a faculty member.
There are currently 43 individuals in active isolation and 132 have been in quarantine in the last two weeks. One on-campus isolation room and three on-campus quarantine rooms are currently in use.
No instances of COVID-19 hospitalizations among the Iowa State campus community have been reported. Hospitalizations are not required to be reported due to privacy laws.
Results will continue to be updated weekly on the COVID-19 dashboard. Fall semester COVID-19 data can be found under "Archived Data" on the dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.