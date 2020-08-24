Iowa State reported 130 students, faculty and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of classes.
The university will update the numbers weekly, and the first test results were released Monday evening. The data includes testing conducted at Thielen Student Health Center and test results from the athletic department, of symptomatic students, faculty and staff or who were exposed to someone who tested positive.
From Aug. 17 to 23, 957 Iowa State community members were tested for COVID-19 at Thielen Student Health Center. The positivity rate for the week’s testing was 13.6 percent.
The university has conducted a total of 10,683 tests since July 1, including move-in testing. Cumulatively, the positivity rate for Iowa State is 3.4 percent.
The 204 individuals who tested positive are still within the 10-day isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 19 of which are isolating in on-campus housing.
Additionally, 385 individuals have been notified by the university's public health team for contact tracing purposes, to let them know they have been in close contact with a positive case and are in their 14-day quarantine period. Of those individuals in quarantine, 31 are located in on-campus housing.
In a news release, Iowa State’s COVID-19 Public Health Coordinator Kristen Obbink said the health department is monitoring the trends and taking any action needed.
“The university is taking a targeted approach with testing, which allows us to take the appropriate steps to reduce the spread of infection,” Obbink said. “Our public health team is providing case investigation and contact tracing. We also have adequate isolation and quarantine housing available.”
The numbers released do not include those who were tested off campus and self-reported their results to the university. Those wanting to report off-campus test results may do so using this online form.
