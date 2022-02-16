Iowa State reported 51 new COVID cases on campus during the fourth week of classes.
The COVID-19 positivity rate was 30.54% for the week of Feb. 7 through Feb. 13. Of 167 tests conducted, 51 individuals tested positive. The positivity rate does not include self-reported positive tests.
The campus positivity rate is updated each Wednesday and reflects the data from the previous week. The data includes symptomatic student testing and NCAA-required athletics testing.
The week four positivity rate declined from the previous week. The university reported a positivity rate of 33.64% with 321 tests conducted between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.
The highest positivity rate recorded during the fall semester was 10.48% during the week of Oct. 25 through Oct. 31.
The university continues to encourage students and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Students, faculty and staff can receive a COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine booster at clinics on campus. A vaccine clinic offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2 at State Gym.
Students can also receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Thielen Student Health Center from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about vaccination at Iowa State, visit the university’s vaccination website. Students can register for a vaccine clinic or schedule a vaccination appointment on the website.
Iowa State also recommends mask usage indoors, even for fully vaccinated individuals.
“All students, faculty, staff and visitors to campus are encouraged to wear face masks in all indoor spaces when around others,” according to the Board of Regents guidelines. “Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear a face mask anywhere they are around others and to practice physical distancing when possible.”
Iowa State also offers free rapid test kits, which are available at the following locations on campus:
- Thielen Student Health Center front desk
- Memorial Union information desk
- Union Drive Community Center mailroom
- Vet Med Room 2270
- Maple-Willow-Larch hall desk
For more information about COVID-19 at Iowa State, visit the university’s Moving Forward website.
