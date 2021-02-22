Iowa State University has reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth week of spring semester classes.
This is an increase from 26 reported cases during the third week.
The weekly positivity rate was reported to be 3.3 percent. The overall positivity rate since Jan. 1 was also reported to be 3.3 percent.
There have been 239 cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 1 and 3,364 cases in total since Aug. 1.
Six of the new cases were self-reported by students. No new faculty members tested positive, but 33 students and six staff members comprised the 39 cases.
There are currently 46 students in active isolation. Over the last two weeks, 117 students were in quarantine with 11 percent of those students testing positive.
Five of the on-campus quarantine rooms and six of the on-campus isolation rooms are currently in use.
Iowa State has not received any reports of campus community COVID-19 hospitalizations since Jan. 1. Individuals are not required to report hospitalizations due to privacy laws.
COVID-19 data will continue to be updated on Iowa State’s COVID-19 dashboard. Data from fall semester can be found under “Archived Data.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.