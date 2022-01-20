Two days into the 2022 spring semester, the Iowa State Department of Public Safety alerted students to an on-campus sexual assault.
According to an email from the Department of Public Safety, "an individual reported being sexually assaulted by an acquaintance on Jan. 17 at Willow Hall on campus."
The information in the email was released in accordance with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.
The Clery Act requires all colleges and universities that participate in federal financial aid programs to keep and disclose information about crime on and near their respective campuses, including timely warnings of crimes that may represent a threat to the safety of students or employees.
