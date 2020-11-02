Iowa State sent out notices Sunday and Monday afternoons alerting campus to two sexual assaults that occurred in residence halls last week.
Information regarding the assaults and other on-campus criminal acts are required to be released by the university in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.
According to the email, the purpose of the email is to “provide information that promotes safety; facilitate individuals being able to better protect themselves; and describe details regarding the date, location and type of crime involved.”
One assault occurred in Geoffroy Hall. It was reported to the university Sunday but occurred Friday. The victim said they were assaulted by an acquaintance.
The second assault was reported Monday but occurred Oct. 25 in Maple Hall. The second victim also reported being assaulted by an acquaintance.
In the email, the university reminds students the only person responsible for sexual assault is the perpetrator and sexual misconduct is treated seriously by the university.
Support and information for victims can be found through the Assault Care Center Extending Shelter and Support (ACCESS) at http://www.assaultcarecenter.org/ or 515-292-5378.
For on-campus information and assistance, students can find more information at the Dean of Students Office website.
Victims of sexual assault or harassment may file a complaint with Iowa State’s Title IX Coordinator at 515-294-7612 or eooffice@iastate.edu.
