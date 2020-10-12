For the eighth week of classes, Iowa State reported 49 total new cases, a number that has not been seen before.
Despite increasing numbers around the state, Iowa State has seen a steady decrease in positive cases.
The positivity rate was at 4.34 percent, meaning the university has reported a positivity rate of less than 5 percent for four consecutive weeks.
Iowa State’s total number of coronavirus cases is now at 1,789. The overall positivity rate since Aug. 1 and not including move-in testing is 11.4 percent.
Of those individuals that tested positive last week, 46 were students and three were staff members. No additional faculty members have tested positive.
There are 59 individuals actively in isolation and 205 individuals have been in quarantine since Sept. 28.
On campus, seven quarantine rooms and seven isolation rooms are currently in use.
No reports of campus community member hospitalization have been received by the university, but those cases are not required to be reported due to privacy laws. Updated information regarding state and county hospitalization information can be found on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.
