Iowa State's week nine COVID-19 numbers again showed a significant decrease, touting the lowest positivity rate since the beginning of the school year.
During the ninth week, 22 total individuals tested positive for coronavirus. The reported positivity rate was 1.79 percent.
These low numbers have continually brought the overall positivity rate down to nearly break 10 percent. Currently, it is at 10.8 percent, not including move-in testing.
Despite high COVID-19 numbers around the state, Iowa State has maintained a steady decrease in the number of positive cases on campus.
Of those that tested positive, six were staff members and 16 were students. No new cases among faculty members have been reported. Iowa State now has 1,811 positive cases of coronavirus.
There are 31 individuals currently in active isolation. One on-campus isolation room and five on-campus quarantine rooms are currently in use.
No hospitalizations have been reported among students, faculty and staff, though this information is not required to be reported due to privacy laws. Updated information regarding hospitalizations around the state can be found on the Iowa Department of Public Health website.
