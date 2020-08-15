Over the last two weeks, 6,509 students moved into the residence halls. Of these students, 141 tested positive for COVID-19 for a total positivity rate of 2.2 percent.
This positivity rate is less than the average positivity rate for the state, which was measured at 9.7 percent as of Aug. 15.
From July 31 to Aug. 6, 3,037 tests were conducted. Of these, 66 turned out positive, for a positivity rate of 2.2 percent. From Aug. 7-13, 3,472 students were tested, yielding 75 positive results, also for a positivity rate of 2.2 percent.
Testing will continue through Sunday, Aug. 16.
The positivity rate is within the expected range of infection, taking into account the positivity rates in the locations that students are coming from.
All students that had positive test results have been instructed to isolate prior to attending classes or participating in any on-campus activities.
Students that are in isolation are temporarily living in Linden Hall and are still able to attend class virtually.
Testing for this year is being conducted at Iowa State's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. Most test results were available within 24 hours, with the exception of testing that was affected by the power outage as a result of the derecho that swept through Iowa early last week.
The results delayed by the power outage were available to students by Thursday.
Positive cases have been reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and will be reflected in the IDPH’s daily tracking data.
Iowa State will also be practicing consistent contact tracing to help limit the community spread of COVID-19 and to, if necessary, test those that may have been exposed. Those notified through the process of contact tracing will also be required to quarantine, even if they are not required to get tested.
In a press release, Erin Baldwin, interim senior vice president of student affairs and director of Thielen Student Health Center, said that the tests are extremely sensitive and will pick up even low levels of the virus. Baldwin also said support systems are in place for students that do have to isolate.
“We understand that receiving news that you need to isolate or quarantine is stressful for our students and families, especially when this impacts participation in campus events and classes,” Baldwin said. “We have built systems to support our students during this time period and will provide flexibility while they navigate coursework virtually.”
Test results for the final days of move-in will be updated as they are finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.