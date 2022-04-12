Iowa State warned community members to stay aware during an impending severe weather storm. The storm is predicted to include high winds with the possibility of hail and tornadoes, according to The National Weather Service.
According to the university’s statement, Iowa State’s campus is included in a moderate risk area, but the National Weather Service said a severe weather threat may last into the overnight hours.
The statement also warned that Iowa’s weather in the spring can oftentimes be unpredictable, including possible hail storms and tornadoes. These weather conditions can lead to dangerous situations.
The National Weather Service reported Story County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The watch said that individuals in the affected area should be aware that 1.5 inch hail is likely along with a 20 percent chance of two or more tornadoes.
The Weather Channel also said there is a 90 percent chance of one or more wind events reaching up to 75 miles per hour.
Iowa State’s statement urged individuals to monitor local weather reports and to activate weather alerts on their phones and to have a plan and place for taking shelter if need be.
-National Weather Service- Des Moines
-Environmental Health and Safely Tornado Safety Information
