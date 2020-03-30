Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen addressed payments for campus services and what refunds can be given during the time of online instruction in an email sent March 30.
Partial refunds are available for course fees, residence hall contracts, dining contracts and student parking.
"Iowa State will refund 40 percent of residence hall contracts, as well as course fees, for the spring semester," Wintersteen said in the email. "Dining refunds will be based on a prorated share of the remaining contracts, and Dining Dollars will be refunded in full on remaining balances. Prorated refunds for student parking will be processed after ISU Parking receives your student permit."
These housing refunds apply to students living in on-campus residence halls. For those living in university apartments, refunds will continue to follow Department of Residence cancellation policies that are already in place.
In the email Wintersteen said these refunds will be processed as soon as possible and will be credited to student's U-Bill, with any remaining funds going to the bank account Iowa State has on file for you.
Refunds will also be given for spring study abroad program fees. For spring break trips, those refunds are already being processed, and emergency flights are being reimbursed for those who had to be brought home early from semester's abroad, according to the email.
For tuition and mandatory fees, no refunds will be available.
"We will not issue refunds for tuition and mandatory fees," Wintersteen wrote in the e-mail. "While the transition to virtual instruction represents a significant change, both for you, and for our faculty, we are committed to offering a high-quality educational experience, and maintaining similar levels of academic rigor regardless of how your courses are delivered. Courses taught virtually continue to fully count toward your degree program."
